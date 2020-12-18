Menu
Dorothy Ann Sexton Stoner
1932 - 2020
1932
2020
Beam Funeral Service & Crematory - Marion
2170 Rutherford Rd
Marion, NC
Dorothy Ann Sexton Stoner

September 12, 1932 - December 12, 2020

Dorothy Ann Sexton Stoner, age 88, of Marion, North Carolina, passed away on Saturday, December 12, 2020, at CarePartners Hospice Solace Center in Asheville.

A native of Fayette County West Virginia, Dorothy was born on September 12, 1932, to the late Roy Howard Sexton and Lillian Carte Sexton. She attended the Westminster Presbyterian Church in Greensboro. Dorothy also participated in many other organizations such as Morganton Beautification Org., Triad Health Project NC, Ladies Auxiliary Civitan's NC and Guilford Green Foundation. She enjoyed spending time with her friends at the McDowell County Senior Center and her faith community.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Allen Lee Stoner in 2005; a son, David Lee Stoner; and a grandson, Harold Everette Bragg.

She is survived by three children, Harold Bragg, (Judy), Jeffery Stoner, and Daniel Stoner (Randy McManus); five grandchildren; Beverly Stoner Tracy (Mike) Stacy Bragg-York (Amber), Amy Stoner Meacham (Geoff), Jeremy Bragg; eight great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; a daughter-in-law, Elizabeth Stoner; and a granddaughter-in-law, Martha Bragg.

A private family graveside service will be held at Burke Memorial Park. A celebration of Mrs. Stoner's life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, those wishing to make a memorial donation in Mrs. Stoner's memory are asked to consider, Friends with Flowers, 1616 Battleground Avenue Suite D, Greensboro, North Carolina 27408.

Beam Funeral Service & Crematory is assisting the­­­­ Stoner family. For further information and/or to sign the online guestbook, please visit our website, www.beamfuneralservice.com, or call (828) 559-8111.

Published by The McDowell News on Dec. 18, 2020.
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.