My Dad, Pat Oxner, (Retired Asheville Fire Department, Deceased November 1996) my brother Steve Oxner and I (Butch) all worked with Doug (my brother and I as EMT's) back in the 70's. Doug was a delightful man to work with. Very easy going and fun to be around. He sure could snore though. Doug will be missed.

Butch Oxner Coworker November 9, 2020