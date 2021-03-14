Douglas Marshall PoteatDecember 17, 1946 - March 10, 2021Reunited at last! Doug Poteat ran into the arms of his darling wife Linda, "The most beautiful, wonderful, woman in the world," Wednesday, March 10, 2021. Born in McDowell County, Dec. 17, 1946, he was the son of the late Terrance M. Poteat and Florence J. Poteat. Doug loved fishing, golfing, singing and playing the guitar, a fun hand of poker, writing, and people. He devoted his life to God; "Ain't God good!" His pride and passion was his family: son, Dennis Poteat (Crystal); daughter, Lynda (Sissy) Fleming (Wes); son, Paul Poteat; and grandchildren, Isa, Ava, KJ, Adam, Isaac, and Chad. In addition to his parents, Doug was preceded in death by brothers, Dennis and Bob; and sister, Nancy Poteat Holland.We would love to see you! We will greet all friends and family from 2 to 3 p.m., Monday, March 15, at Sossoman Funeral Home, followed by a memorial service at 3 p.m. A graveside services will follow.Sossoman Funeral Home