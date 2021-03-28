Menu
Doyle Kelly Edwards
1929 - 2021
BORN
1929
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Westmoreland Funeral Home
198 South Main Street
Marion, NC
Doyle Kelly Edwards

August 29, 1929 - March 25, 2021

Doyle Kelly Edwards, 91, of Nebo, went to be with the Lord Thursday, March 25, 2021, at Mountain Ridge Wellness Center in Black Mountain.

Mr. Edwards was born Aug. 29, 1929, in Rutherford County, to the late Ernest and Mary Koon Edwards. He was a member of Clinchfield United Methodist Church. He retired from Dana Corporation. After his retirement, some of his hobbies included carpentry, plumbing, appliance work and fishing. During his stay at Mountain Ridge Wellness Center, he was well loved and even voted as the Valentine Day King. He faced many challenges with his health over the years but he courageously faced every crisis head on.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 64 years, Mildred "Mickey" Frisbee Edwards; son, Lester Norris Edwards; and four siblings, Beulah Mann, Lucille Gentry, Woodrow Edwards Sr. and James H. Edwards.

Those left behind to cherish Mr. Edwards' memory are three sons, Doyle C. Edwards (Jaquitha) of Lincolnton, James K. Edwards (Teresa) of Glenwood and Eugene R. "Mouse" Edwards (Teresa) of Nebo; eight grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m., Sunday, March 28, in the chapel of Westmoreland Funeral Home in Marion. A funeral service to celebrate Mr. Edward's life will follow at 3 p.m., at the funeral home with the Rev. Mitch Wilson officiating. In the family's care and concern for others, they ask that all who attend to please wear a mask. A burial will be held at 2 p.m., Monday, March 29, at McDowell Memorial Park with the Rev. Jimmy Buchanan officiating.

Westmoreland Funeral Home

www.westmorelandfuneralhome.com
Published by The McDowell News on Mar. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
28
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Westmoreland Funeral Home & Crematory
198 South Main Street, Marion, NC
Mar
28
Funeral service
3:00p.m.
Westmoreland Funeral Home & Crematory
198 South Main Street, Marion, NC
Mar
29
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
McDowell Memorial Park
327 Memorial Park Road, Marion
Funeral services provided by:
Westmoreland Funeral Home

To the entire Edwards family, please know you will be in our prayers over this heartbreaking time. Doyle was a kind and wonderful neighbor and will be missed, but never forgotten.
Jackie & Peggy McMahan
March 28, 2021
