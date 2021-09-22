Menu
Eddie Ray Miller
1956 - 2021
BORN
1956
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Beam Funeral Service & Crematory - Marion
2170 Rutherford Rd
Marion, NC
Eddie Ray Miller

February 28, 1956 - September 19, 2021

Eddie Ray Miller, age 65, of Marion, North Carolina, passed away on Sunday, September 19, 2021.

He was born to Mildred Gardner Anderson and the late Gerald Anderson, on February 28, 1956. He was known as a humble hard working man. Eddie was a good provider and loved his family, especially his granddaughter. He was a gifted mechanic who enjoyed being outdoors, fishing and metal detecting.

Left to cherish Eddie's memory are his wife of 47 years, Lorena Hicks Miller; his mother, Mildred Gardner Anderson; one son, Scottie Allen Miller; two sisters, Theresa Floyd (Tim) and Sheila Souffrant (Dean); one granddaughter, Melody Sierra Miller; one mother-in-law, Retha Hicks; three sisters-in-law, Joyce Hicks, Nancy Hudgins and Sue Hicks; and one brother-in-law, Jim Hicks.

A private family service will be held at a later date.

Beam Funeral Service is assisting the Miller family. For further information and/or to sign the guestbook, please visit, www.beamfuneralservice.com, or call (828) 559-8111.

Published by The McDowell News on Sep. 22, 2021.
