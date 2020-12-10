Edith Barlowe Hollifield
February 1, 1927 - December 7, 2020
Edith Barlowe Hollifield, age 93, loving mother, grandmother, sister and friend, departed to be with the Lord on the night of Monday, December 07, 2020, at Grace Heights Health & Rehabilitation in Morganton. A native of McDowell County, born February 01, 1927, she was the daughter of the late Oren and Elizabell Williams Barlowe.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Willie Hollifield; four brothers, Omer Barlowe, Ercel Barlowe, Lawrence Barlowe and Frank Barlowe; and two sisters, Goldie Condry and Frances Dillingham.
A charter member of Cross Mill Church of God, Edith was also a member of Senior Corp at J. Iverson Riddle Developmental Center in Morganton. For many years she was active in the Gideons International where she had received several plaques. Edith was affectionately and proudly known as the "grandmother" at McDowell County Head Start for 11 years, up until she was 90. She had touched many children and teachers' hearts along the way and was loved by many.
Left to cherish her precious memory are one son, Ken Hollifield (Beth); one brother, Ambrose Barlowe (Pat); one granddaughter, Lisa Messer (Rick); three great-grandchildren, Tim Davis, Heather Yelton and Sydney Messer; four great-great-grandchildren, Regan, Jackson, Emilia and Kylie; and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, December 10, 2020, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Beam Funeral Service.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, December 11, 2020, at 11:00 a.m., at Cross Mill Church of God with Rev. Kerney Wilson and Rev. Charles Ledford officiating. Interment will follow at McDowell Memorial Park.
Flowers are acceptable and appreciated. Those wishing to make a memorial donation in Mrs. Hollifield's memory are asked to consider, Gideon's International, P.O. Box 1788, Marion, North Carolina 28752 or by visiting www.gideons.org
Published by The McDowell News on Dec. 10, 2020.