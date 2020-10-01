Edward Michael "Mike" OllisFebruary 18, 1950 - September 28, 2020Edward Michael "Mike" Ollis, 70, of Marion, went to be with the Lord Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, at Atrium Health Cabarrus in Concord.Mike was born Feb. 18, 1950, in McDowell County, to the late Edward James Ollis and Wilma Robinson Ollis.He was a member of Yancey Street Baptist Church. He retired from Baxter Healthcare in 2005 after 28 years of service. Some of his favorite hobbies were fixing pocket watches and cars. Mike was a Christian man who loved God. He will forever be missed by all who knew him.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Iris Marie Helms Ollis; and two brothers, Raymond Ollis and Dudley Ollis.Those left behind to cherish Mike's memory are six children, Michael Ollis of Marion, Stephanie Hernandez (Juan) of Hickory, Brandon James Ollis (Tasha) of Prince Edward Island, Canada, Patrick Michael Martin (Brittany) of Marion, Zachary Taylor Martin (Hayley) of Cullowhee, and Isaac Jordan Martin of Honolulu, Hawaii; two grandchildren, Savannah Martin and Brody Martin; one grandson on the way; his fiancée, Doreen Baecher of Stanley; one sister, Lydia Grindstaff (Alan) of Newland; his mother-in-law, Hazel Helms of Marion; two sisters-in-law, Janet Owenby Ollis of Marion and Karen Ollis of Newland; and numerous brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law and nieces and nephews.The family will receive friends from 7 to 9 p.m., today (Thursday, Oct. 1), in the chapel of Westmoreland Funeral Home in Marion. A funeral service to celebrate Mike's life will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, Oct. 2, at Yancey Street Baptist Church, with the Rev. Dean Owenby and Dr. Eric Grindstaff officiating. Interment will follow the service at McDowell Memorial Park. At all other times, the family will be gathering at the home of Hazel Helms.Westmoreland Funeral Home