Ellen Edwards Ballew
March 8, 1945 - December 6, 2020
Ellen Edwards Ballew, 75, of Old Fort, North Carolina, passed away on the morning of Sunday, December 06, 2020, at her residence.
She was born in Yancey County on March 08, 1945, to the late Andy Edwards and Ruby Berry Edwards.
Known as a hard worker, Ellen was employed at Collins and Aikman for over 40 years. She enjoyed spending time in her garden, and she loved fishing.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two siblings, Andy Edwards, Jr. and Louanne Hoover.
Survivors include her loving husband, Clarence Ballew; three children, Michael Ballew (Tammy), Marvin Ballew (Angela), and Jimmy Ballew (Roberta); nine grandchildren, Matthew, Ben (Chloe), Breanna, Chase, Brittany (Nick), Chelsie (Tristan), Ryan, Katelyn (Isaiah), Emily; several great-grandchildren; and five sisters, Roxie, Betty, Jean, Maxine, and Della.
Visitation was scheduled for Tuesday, December 08, 2020, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., at Beam Funeral Service. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, December 09, 2020, at 2:00 p.m., at Patton Cemetery in Burnsville.
At Ellen's request, please no flowers.
Beam Funeral Service & Crematory is assisting the Ballew family.
, or call (828) 559-8111.
Published by The McDowell News on Dec. 9, 2020.