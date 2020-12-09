Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The McDowell News
The McDowell News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Ellen Edwards Ballew
1945 - 2020
BORN
1945
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Beam Funeral Service & Crematory - Marion
2170 Rutherford Rd
Marion, NC
Ellen Edwards Ballew

March 8, 1945 - December 6, 2020

Ellen Edwards Ballew, 75, of Old Fort, North Carolina, passed away on the morning of Sunday, December 06, 2020, at her residence.

She was born in Yancey County on March 08, 1945, to the late Andy Edwards and Ruby Berry Edwards.

Known as a hard worker, Ellen was employed at Collins and Aikman for over 40 years. She enjoyed spending time in her garden, and she loved fishing.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two siblings, Andy Edwards, Jr. and Louanne Hoover.

Survivors include her loving husband, Clarence Ballew; three children, Michael Ballew (Tammy), Marvin Ballew (Angela), and Jimmy Ballew (Roberta); nine grandchildren, Matthew, Ben (Chloe), Breanna, Chase, Brittany (Nick), Chelsie (Tristan), Ryan, Katelyn (Isaiah), Emily; several great-grandchildren; and five sisters, Roxie, Betty, Jean, Maxine, and Della.

Visitation was scheduled for Tuesday, December 08, 2020 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Beam Funeral Service. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, December 09, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Patton Cemetery in Burnsville.

At Ellen's request, please no flowers.

Beam Funeral Service & Crematory is assisting the­­­­ Ballew family. For further information and/or to sign the online guestbook, please visit our website, www.beamfuneralservice.com, or call (828) 559-8111.

Published by The McDowell News on Dec. 9, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
8
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Beam Funeral Service & Crematory - Marion
2170 Rutherford Rd, Marion, NC
Dec
9
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Patton Cemetery in Burnsville
Burnsville, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Beam Funeral Service & Crematory - Marion
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Beam Funeral Service & Crematory - Marion.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.