Eloise Anthony
August 30, 1933 - September 13, 2021
On Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, Ms. Eloise Anthony, 88, of Nebo, made the wonderful cross over into Heaven during the early morning hours, while peacefully asleep.
The daughter of the late Ivan Denny Anthony and Emma McClure Anthony, she was born Aug. 30, 1933.
Eloise was a strong woman of faith and was a member of Hankins Baptist Church. She enjoyed being able to attend and spend time with her church family until her health began to decline. Over the years, Eloise loved to farm and garden, especially raising cows, most notably, raising several at a time, and milking them all, all by herself. Her family will remember her as a dedicated hard worker, and friend to all, who will be dearly missed.
In addition to her parents, she was greeted at Heaven's gates by her sisters, Norma Hollifield, and Marilla Braswell; her brother, Ellis Chasteen Anthony; and her nephew, Kent Hollifield.
Eloise leaves behind to cherish her precious memory, her beloved sister, Algerine Gouge; sister-in-law, Rosa Marie; nephew, Chuck Hollifield and wife, Sheila. She also leaves behind a number of great-nieces, –nephews; and many friends who she met along her way.
A graveside service to celebrate and honor Eloise's life will be held Friday, Sept. 17, at 11 a.m., at Barnes Cemetery with the Rev. Danny White officiating. Following the service, she will be laid to rest beside her beloved parents.
Even though Eloise loved gardening and flowers, she asked that in lieu of flowers, memorial donations be made to the Shriners Hospitals for Children
, 2900 Rocky Point Dr., Tampa, Florida 33607.
Westmoreland Funeral Homewww.westmorelandfuneralhome.com
Published by The McDowell News on Sep. 14, 2021.