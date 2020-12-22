Menu
Emma Townsend Fox
Emma Townsend Fox

December 19, 2020

Emma Townsend Fox, age 87, of Marion, went to be with the Lord on December 19, 2020, around 8 pm. She was the daughter of the late Lemuel L. Townsend and Bertha Jestes Townsend.

Emma was a loving mother, wife, grandmother, and sister and a follower of Christ. She loved cooking and working word search puzzles, and was known as a second mother to many. She retired from Baxter following more than twenty-five years of service. She will be greatly missed by all the family she left here.

She is survived by her husband of sixty-nine years, Wade H. Fox; six children, Sharon Hunter (Charles), Larry Fox (Cathy), Beverly Wilson (Bob), Kenny Fox (Dena), Michael Fox (Dottie) and Kim Kirby; one brother, Wilbert Townsend; twelve grandchildren, twenty-six great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.

A funeral service will be on Tuesday, December 22nd, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in the chapel of Beam Funeral Service, and interment will follow at the Jestes Cemetery in Watauga County. The family will receive friends from 10:00 to 11:00 am one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to the Jestes Cemetery fund 264 Fairview Rd. Marion NC 28752.

Beam Funeral Service & Crematory is assisting the­­­­ Fox family. For further information and/or to sign the online guestbook, please visit our website, www.beamfuneralservice.com, or call (828) 559-8111.

Published by The McDowell News on Dec. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
22
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Beam Funeral Service & Crematory
2170 Rutherford Rd, Marion, NC
