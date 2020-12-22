Emma Townsend Fox
December 19, 2020
Emma Townsend Fox, age 87, of Marion, went to be with the Lord on December 19, 2020, around 8 pm. She was the daughter of the late Lemuel L. Townsend and Bertha Jestes Townsend.
Emma was a loving mother, wife, grandmother, and sister and a follower of Christ. She loved cooking and working word search puzzles, and was known as a second mother to many. She retired from Baxter following more than twenty-five years of service. She will be greatly missed by all the family she left here.
She is survived by her husband of sixty-nine years, Wade H. Fox; six children, Sharon Hunter (Charles), Larry Fox (Cathy), Beverly Wilson (Bob), Kenny Fox (Dena), Michael Fox (Dottie) and Kim Kirby; one brother, Wilbert Townsend; twelve grandchildren, twenty-six great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.
A funeral service will be on Tuesday, December 22nd, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in the chapel of Beam Funeral Service, and interment will follow at the Jestes Cemetery in Watauga County. The family will receive friends from 10:00 to 11:00 am one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Memorials may be made to the Jestes Cemetery fund 264 Fairview Rd. Marion NC 28752.
Published by The McDowell News on Dec. 22, 2020.