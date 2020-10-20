Eric SmithOctober 23, 1950 - October 17, 2020After a period of declining health, Eric Smith, of Marion, at the age of 69, passed away Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, at the Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge in Morganton.Eric was born Oct. 23, 1950, in McDowell County, to the late Harold Smith and Joyce Foster Smith. He was a long time member of Pinnacle Baptist Church and served as a deacon and choir leader. Eric owned and operated Mr. Bo Jangles Hair Stylings with his wife, Betty Jean, for 44 years. He acquired many traits through life and could do anything he put his mind to. Eric always wanted to be busy, whether it be remodeling his house, woodworking or drawing. His family will miss his sense of humor and the love and dedication that he gave them. Being a loving husband, a great dad and grandfather is an understatement. Eric was preceded by his brother, Randy Smith.Eric leaves behind his wife of 50 1/2 years, Betty Jean Smith; two children, Crystal Dunn (Shane) and Nathan Smith (Cheryl) both of Marion; two brothers, David Smith (Susan) of Virginia, and Tim Smith (Cindy) of Morganton; and four grandchildren, Sarah, Lela, Shane Dunn and Spencer Smith.The family will receive friends Wednesday, Oct. 21, at Pinnacle Baptist Church from 1 to 2 p.m. A funeral service will follow at 2 p.m., at the church with Pastor Mark Hollifield. Burial will be in Pinnacle Baptist Church Cemetery.Westmoreland Funeral Home