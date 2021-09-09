Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The McDowell News
The McDowell News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Estelle Pyatt Allman
1928 - 2021
BORN
1928
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Beam Funeral Service & Crematory - Marion
2170 Rutherford Rd
Marion, NC
Estelle Pyatt Allman

June 9, 1928 - September 6, 2021

Estelle Pyatt Allman of Marion, N.C., went to her heavenly home on Monday, September 06, 2021.

She was born June 09, 1928, to the late Henry and Nola Pyatt. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charlie Allman; four brothers, Wade, T.H., Ray, and Ben Pyatt; two sisters, Beatrice Mainner, Dorothy Hensley; plus four sisters-in-law, Elsie, Mary, Dot, and Pat Pyatt.

She is survived by one sister, Betty Jo Phillips of Campobello, S.C.; one son, Robert L. McKinney Jr. of Marion; and two daughters, Becky Lytle and Libby Smith of Morganton, NC; one stepdaughter, Kay McGhee and husband, Howard of Lawrenceville, GA; four grandchildren, Jamie McKinney, Jay Lytle, Eliot Lytle, and Maria Laws; two stepgranddaughters, Monica Edenfield and Stephine Whitlock; eight great-grandchildren; one great-great-granddaughter, Ryleigh; plus nine stepgreat-grandchildren.

She loved her Chapel Hill Baptist Church family and loved crafting in wood and flower arrangements, plus working in her outside garden.

A graveside memorial will be held at Chapel Hill Baptist Church Cemetery on Saturday, September 11, 2021, at 11:00 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, if you prefer to make a donation, you may do so to Chapel Hill Baptist Church, 109 Chapel Hill Loop, Marion, NC 28752 or Hospice of the Carolina Foothills, 374 Hudlow Road, Forest City, NC 28043.

Beam Funeral Service is assisting the family. For further information and/or to sign the guestbook, please visit www.beamfuneralservice.com, or call 828-559-8111.

Published by The McDowell News on Sep. 9, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
11
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Chapel Hill Baptist Church Cemetery
NC
Funeral services provided by:
Beam Funeral Service & Crematory - Marion
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Beam Funeral Service & Crematory - Marion.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.