Estelle Pyatt Allman
June 9, 1928 - September 6, 2021
Estelle Pyatt Allman of Marion, N.C., went to her heavenly home on Monday, September 06, 2021.
She was born June 09, 1928, to the late Henry and Nola Pyatt. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charlie Allman; four brothers, Wade, T.H., Ray, and Ben Pyatt; two sisters, Beatrice Mainner, Dorothy Hensley; plus four sisters-in-law, Elsie, Mary, Dot, and Pat Pyatt.
She is survived by one sister, Betty Jo Phillips of Campobello, S.C.; one son, Robert L. McKinney Jr. of Marion; and two daughters, Becky Lytle and Libby Smith of Morganton, NC; one stepdaughter, Kay McGhee and husband, Howard of Lawrenceville, GA; four grandchildren, Jamie McKinney, Jay Lytle, Eliot Lytle, and Maria Laws; two stepgranddaughters, Monica Edenfield and Stephine Whitlock; eight great-grandchildren; one great-great-granddaughter, Ryleigh; plus nine stepgreat-grandchildren.
She loved her Chapel Hill Baptist Church family and loved crafting in wood and flower arrangements, plus working in her outside garden.
A graveside memorial will be held at Chapel Hill Baptist Church Cemetery on Saturday, September 11, 2021, at 11:00 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, if you prefer to make a donation, you may do so to Chapel Hill Baptist Church, 109 Chapel Hill Loop, Marion, NC 28752 or Hospice of the Carolina Foothills, 374 Hudlow Road, Forest City, NC 28043.
Beam Funeral Service is assisting the family. For further information and/or to sign the guestbook, please visit www.beamfuneralservice.com
, or call 828-559-8111.
Published by The McDowell News on Sep. 9, 2021.