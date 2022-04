Eual Clark Owens



January 6, 1939 - June 18, 2021



Eual Clark Owens, 82, of Old Fort, passed away Friday, June 18, 2021. Having retired from Rockwell, Eual worked as a welder for most of his life. He is survived by his wife, Day Owens. Beam Funeral Service is assisting the Owens family.



Published by The McDowell News on Jun. 20, 2021.