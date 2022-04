Everett O'Neal Cable



January 15, 1939 - July 1, 2021



Mr. Everett O'Neal Cable, 82, of Marion, passed away Thursday, July 1, 2021. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He is survived by his wife, Geneva Cable. Beam Funeral Service & Crematory is assisting the Cable family.



Published by The McDowell News on Jul. 4, 2021.