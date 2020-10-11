Menu
Faye M. Wilson
1920 - 2020
BORN
1920
DIED
2020
Faye M. Wilson

July 28, 1920 - October 9, 2020

Faye M. Wilson, 100, of Morganton, passed away Friday, Oct. 9, 2020. Born in Yancey County, July 28, 1920, she was the daughter of the late Clay R. Mace and Callie Waycaster Mace. Faye was a member of First Baptist Church in Morganton. She loved her family, had an amazing green thumb, and found the joy in every minute.

Faye is survived by her daughter, Virginia W. Williams (Ken); five grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren; brother, Jack Mace (Rena); sister, Amyree Lewis; and special friends, Sharon and Truman Hamby.

In addition to her parents, Faye was preceded in death by her husband, Dewey W. Wilson; daughter, Shirley Wilson Benfield; brothers, Ray and Morris Mace; and sisters, Grace Reel, Jessie Gardner, Edna Phillips, and Velma Wilson.

A private family graveside service will be held at McDowell Memorial Park.

Memorial contributions may be made to Burke Hospice and Palliative Care, 1721 Enon Rd., Valdese, NC 28690.

Sossoman Funeral Home

www.sossomanfh.com
Published by The McDowell News on Oct. 11, 2020.
