Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The McDowell News
The McDowell News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Floyd Bailey
1947 - 2021
BORN
1947
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Beam Funeral Service & Crematory - Marion
2170 Rutherford Rd
Marion, NC
Floyd Bailey

September 30, 1947 -

September 11, 2021

Floyd Bailey, age 73, of Nebo, North Carolina, passed away Saturday, September 11, 2021, at Davis Regional Medical Center. A native of McDowell County, Floyd was born on September 30, 1947, to the late Justice and Christine Roberts Bailey.

He was preceded in death by a son, Scott Bailey.

Floyd was a loving husband, father and grandfather, who enjoyed working with his honeybees and tending to his garden. He worked most of his career as a self-employed logger and sawmill operator.

Left to cherish his memories are his wife of forty-nine years, Mary Bailey; two children, Gene Bailey (Melissa), and Dana Bailey; and siblings, Jolly Bailey (Kathy), Sammy Bailey (Jan), Timmy Bailey (Kathy), Chris Bailey (Sharon), Linda Perrigan and Sheree Blankenship (Jack). Also surviving Floyd are six grandchildren, Kayla Bailey, Deziree Bailey, Scott Wallace, Caleb Bailey, Chloe Bailey and Caden Bailey; and two great-grandchildren, Myka Bradford and Amaya Bradford.

A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, September 14, 2021, at 2:00 p.m., at Glenwood Independent Church Cemetery.

Beam Funeral Service & Crematory is assisting the­­­­ Bailey family. For further information and/or to sign the online guestbook, please visit our website, www.beamfuneralservice.com, or call (828) 559-8111.

Published by The McDowell News on Sep. 14, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
14
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Glenwood Independent Church Cemetery
NC
Funeral services provided by:
Beam Funeral Service & Crematory - Marion
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Beam Funeral Service & Crematory - Marion.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
I'm gonna miss you Floyd Bailey. You were a great man. You and Mary were always good to me and my kids and I want to thank you for that. You will be greatly missed by all that knew you. Till we meet again RIP Floyd.
Michelle Frady and kids
Friend
September 16, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results