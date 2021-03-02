Menu
Frances Waldron Woody Whitson
1928 - 2021
BORN
1928
DIED
2021
ABOUT
McDowell High School
FUNERAL HOME
Beam Funeral Service & Crematory - Marion
2170 Rutherford Rd
Marion, NC
Frances Waldron Woody Whitson

October 14, 1928 - February 27, 2021

Frances Waldron Woody Whitson, 92, of Marion, North Carolina, passed away on the evening of Saturday, February 27, 2021, at Autumn Care of Marion.

A native of Birmingham, Alabama, she was born on October 14, 1928, to the late Harry Lee Waldron, Sr. and Eunice Knight Waldron.

Mrs. Whitson was a longtime member of Greenlee Baptist Church, but she was most recently a member of First Baptist Church of Marion. She was named after both of her grandmothers, and she will be remembered as a hard worker. She was employed for ten years in the cafeteria at McDowell High School, which she thoroughly enjoyed.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, William Harold Woody; her second husband, Clyde Whitson; a grandson, Taylor Parker; and two brothers, Harry Lee "Buck" Waldron, Jr. and William Boyd Waldron.

She is survived by her two children, Don and Carole Woody Markum and Eddie and Ruth Woody Parker; one grandson, William Lucas Day and wife Rachel; four great-grandchildren, Haley Day, Hunter Day, Natalie Parker, and Leah Parker; one sister, Terri Gass; a sister-in-law, Carolyn Waldron; and a number of nieces and nephews.

A private graveside service will be held at McDowell Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Willing Workers Wheelchair Ramp Fund at First Baptist Church, 99 N. Main Street, Marion, North Carolina 28752.

Beam Funeral Service is assisting the family. For further information and/or to sign the guestbook, please visit www.beamfuneralservice.com, or call (828) 559-8111.

Published by The McDowell News on Mar. 2, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Beam Funeral Service & Crematory - Marion
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I remember teaching her Sunday class at Greenlee Baptist. Very special lady!!
Bruce Lankton
March 2, 2021
Ruth & Carol, I am so very sorry for your loss .. I will be praying for you
Genia Ledford
March 2, 2021
So sorry for your loss. I remember your mom, she was a very sweet lady. Frances was a dear friend to our family
Mike and Teresa Thomas
March 2, 2021
Thinking about all of you - holding you close in thoughts and prayers.
Eddie and Linda Swann
March 2, 2021
Love and prayers for you all.
Chuck and Amy Metcalf
March 2, 2021
Ruth and Eddie, I am so very sorry for your loss. Prayers for you and your family.
Debbie Ownby
March 2, 2021
