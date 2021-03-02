Frances Waldron Woody Whitson
October 14, 1928 - February 27, 2021
Frances Waldron Woody Whitson, 92, of Marion, North Carolina, passed away on the evening of Saturday, February 27, 2021, at Autumn Care of Marion.
A native of Birmingham, Alabama, she was born on October 14, 1928, to the late Harry Lee Waldron, Sr. and Eunice Knight Waldron.
Mrs. Whitson was a longtime member of Greenlee Baptist Church, but she was most recently a member of First Baptist Church of Marion. She was named after both of her grandmothers, and she will be remembered as a hard worker. She was employed for ten years in the cafeteria at McDowell High School, which she thoroughly enjoyed.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, William Harold Woody; her second husband, Clyde Whitson; a grandson, Taylor Parker; and two brothers, Harry Lee "Buck" Waldron, Jr. and William Boyd Waldron.
She is survived by her two children, Don and Carole Woody Markum and Eddie and Ruth Woody Parker; one grandson, William Lucas Day and wife Rachel; four great-grandchildren, Haley Day, Hunter Day, Natalie Parker, and Leah Parker; one sister, Terri Gass; a sister-in-law, Carolyn Waldron; and a number of nieces and nephews.
A private graveside service will be held at McDowell Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Willing Workers Wheelchair Ramp Fund at First Baptist Church, 99 N. Main Street, Marion, North Carolina 28752.
Published by The McDowell News on Mar. 2, 2021.