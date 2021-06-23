Frank W. WhisnantSeptember 26, 1936 - June 20, 2021Frank W. Whisnant, 84, of Morganton went to his heavenly home Sunday, June 20, 2021.Born in Yancey County, Sept. 26, 1936, he was the son of the late Wilbur Avant Whisnant and Lillian Harris Whisnant. Frank was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force and retired from Great Lakes Carbon as the service manager. He was an avid golfer and a wonderful husband, father, and grandfather. He was also a father figure to many other family and friends.Frank is survived by his wife of 64 years, Dorothy Anderson Whisnant; daughter, Terri Whisnant-Carlton (Kathy) of Nebo; grandchildren, Joshua Derek Branch (Marisa), Brandi Branch, Mason Carlton, and Jessica Piercy (Josh); great-grandchildren, Noah Branch, Dalton Woody, Connor Branch, Rylan Carlton, and Jaden Piercy; brothers, Wayne and Mickey Whisnant; a number of nieces and nephews; and Frank was a special uncle, to Donna Greene.In addition to his parents, Frank was preceded in death by a daughter, Julie English; and a brother, James "Jay" Whisnant.A private family service for Frank will be held at a later date.The family would like to acknowledge and thank Frank's dedicated and loving caregiver, Barbara Hodges.Sossoman Funeral Home