Gary Lynn BurrisGary Lynn Burris, 74, of 115 Falcon Lane, in Chesnee, S.C., passed away Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, at St. Luke's Hospital in Columbus, N.C.Born in Wayne County, Mich., he was the husband of Marsha Fowler Burris of the home and son of the late Robert Burris and Evelyn Rice Brank.He was a supervisor and retired from AT&T/Contel, the communication and utilities industry, and took pride in the fact that no one was injured under his watch. He was a U.S. Navy veteran, and of the Baptist faith. He loved his family, hunting and fishing.Surviving in addition to his wife is a son, Chris Willis (Randa) of Marion; two daughters, Emma Fowler of the home and Denita Wyatt (John) of Marion; daughter-in-law, Karen Burris of Kings Mountain; brother, Joe Burris (Brenda) of Greenville; sister, Bobbie Stanley (David) of Florida; seven grandchildren, Gracie Burris, Bradley Wyatt (Whitney), Logan Willis, Laken Willis, Kayla Champion, Matthew Champion and Austin Willis; great-grandchild, Brinley Wyatt; and numerous nieces and nephews.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Gary Lynn Burris II.The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 6, at Gray's Creek Baptist Church. Funeral services will follow at 2 p.m., at the church, with Pastor Bryan Ezell officiating. Interment, with military honors, will be held in Clingman Memorial Gardens in Blacksburg, S.C. Social distancing and masks are requested.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Gray's Creek Baptist Church, 751 Gray's Creek Church Rd., Rutherfordton, NC 28139.The family will be at the residence, 115 Falcon Lane, Chesnee, SC 29323.Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, SC