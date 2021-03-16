Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The McDowell News
The McDowell News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Gary Dean Lewis
1960 - 2021
BORN
1960
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Beam Funeral Service & Crematory - Marion
2170 Rutherford Rd
Marion, NC
Gary Dean Lewis

April 23, 1960 - March 12, 2021

Gary Dean Lewis, 60, of Whittier, North Carolina, passed away Friday, March 12, 2021, at the Memorial Campus of Mission Hospital in Asheville.

A native of McDowell County, he was born April 23, 1960, to Betty Bartlett Lewis and the late Robert R. Lewis.

Gary worked as the manager at the Qualla Inn in Whittier. He was a member of Hankins Baptist Church where he was active with the Royal Ambassadors and sung in the choir both in church and school. Gary loved sports, and he was an avid fan of the Atlanta Braves and the Carolina Tar Heels. Basketball was his favorite, and he was faithful to coach his sons throughout their childhood. Being a grandfather was his greatest blessing in life.

He is survived by his three sons, Jason Lewis (William), Matthew Lewis (Emily), and Andrew Lewis (Emily); two grandchildren, Logan and Karson; two brothers, Bobby Lewis and Gregory Scott Lewis (Debra); and a niece and nephew, Jeanne and Christopher.

A private celebration of Gary's life will be held for the family.

Flowers are accepted and appreciated.

Beam Funeral Service is assisting the Lewis family. For further information and/or to sign the guestbook, please visit www.beamfuneralservice.com, or call (828) 559-8111.

Published by The McDowell News on Mar. 16, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Beam Funeral Service & Crematory - Marion
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Beam Funeral Service & Crematory - Marion.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Will miss you Gery it was a pleasure seeing you, when we came up to the Qualla. God bless you and your family.
Jessie & Margie Edmondson
March 16, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results