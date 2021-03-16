Gary Dean Lewis
April 23, 1960 - March 12, 2021
Gary Dean Lewis, 60, of Whittier, North Carolina, passed away Friday, March 12, 2021, at the Memorial Campus of Mission Hospital in Asheville.
A native of McDowell County, he was born April 23, 1960, to Betty Bartlett Lewis and the late Robert R. Lewis.
Gary worked as the manager at the Qualla Inn in Whittier. He was a member of Hankins Baptist Church where he was active with the Royal Ambassadors and sung in the choir both in church and school. Gary loved sports, and he was an avid fan of the Atlanta Braves and the Carolina Tar Heels. Basketball was his favorite, and he was faithful to coach his sons throughout their childhood. Being a grandfather was his greatest blessing in life.
He is survived by his three sons, Jason Lewis (William), Matthew Lewis (Emily), and Andrew Lewis (Emily); two grandchildren, Logan and Karson; two brothers, Bobby Lewis and Gregory Scott Lewis (Debra); and a niece and nephew, Jeanne and Christopher.
A private celebration of Gary's life will be held for the family.
Flowers are accepted and appreciated.
Beam Funeral Service is assisting the Lewis family. For further information and/or to sign the guestbook, please visit www.beamfuneralservice.com
, or call (828) 559-8111.
Published by The McDowell News on Mar. 16, 2021.