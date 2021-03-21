Menu
Gary Dean Murphy
1950 - 2021
BORN
1950
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Beam Funeral Service & Crematory - Marion
2170 Rutherford Rd
Marion, NC
Gary Dean Murphy

January 16, 1950 - March 17, 2021

Mr. Gary Dean Murphy, age 71, of Burnsville, North Carolina, made that wonderful cross over into Heaven on the night of Wednesday, March 17, 2021, at Charles George VA Medical Center in Asheville, with his loved ones at his side.

The son of Maude Huskins Murphy of Burnsville and the late Vernie Murphy, he was born in Marion, North Carolina, on January 16, 1950. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his brother-in-law, Ricky Howell; and one niece, Amanda Howell Autrey.

A lifetime member of Mount Mitchell Baptist Church, Gary was also a member of the South Toe Volunteer Fire & Rescue, where he had served his community for over 30 years. He enjoyed hunting, spending time on Lake James, but most of all, making memories with his family. Having served during the Vietnam War, Gary was a proud veteran of the United States Army.

Gary is survived by, in addition to his mother, his loving wife, Janet Ward Murphy; his four girls, Melissa Murphy Thomas (Keith), Heather Murphy Dale (Shane), Maria Jimison Mumpower (Mark) and Laura Jimison Buchanan (Mike); and five grandchildren, Easton Dale, Couper Dale, McKenna Mumpower, Kaden Buchanan and Kynlee Buchanan. He is also survived by four sisters, Diane Blevins (Larry), Betty Jones (Tim), Cathy Chandler (John) and Cindy Stevenson (Brian); numerous nieces and nephews; and many friends that he met along his journey.

A graveside service will be held for family and friends on Sunday, March 21, 2021, at 3:00 p.m., in Robinson Cemetery in Burnsville with the Rev. Forrest Westall and the Rev. Kenneth Forbes officiating. Military honors will be provided by the United States Army.

Those wishing to make a memorial donation in Mr. Murphy's memory are asked to consider, Robinson Cemetery Fund, Attention: Cindy Stevenson, 250 Dovers Branch Road, Burnsville, North Carolina 28714, to assist with installing a Veteran Monument and Flag at the cemetery. Please make check payable to: Mount Mitchell Baptist Church.

Beam Funeral Service & Crematory is assisting the­­­­ Murphy family. For further information and/or to sign the guestbook, please visit our website, www.beamfuneralservice.com, or call 828-559-8111.


Published by The McDowell News on Mar. 21, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
21
Graveside service
3:00p.m.
Robinson Cemetery
2015 Rock Creek Road, Burnsville, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Beam Funeral Service & Crematory - Marion
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
2 Entries
Janet. So glad we got to visit with you and Gary at your home. Quite a reunion with Fred Pfohl and Mike Griffin (Mount Mitchell crew). So many great memories. So dedicated to everything he was a part of. You are in our thoughts and prayers.
John Troxler
March 22, 2021
Janet , So sorry to hear of the loss of your loved one . You and your family are in our thoughts and prayers .
Van and Becky Elliott
March 18, 2021
