Geneva Thomas Robinson
January 18, 1927 - December 17, 2021
Geneva Thomas Robinson, 94, of Marion, passed away peacefully Friday, December 17, 2021, at Autumn Care in Marion.
Geneva was born in Yancey County, North Carolina, on January 18, 1927, to the late Dave and Louise Briggs Thomas. Geneva loved the Lord, and was a faithful member of Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church. She and her late husband, Floyd, were the owners and operators of Robinson Grocery Store for many years. Geneva loved her family, especially her Grandchildren and Great-Grandchildren. She enjoyed working in her flower and vegetable garden and was a wonderful cook. She will be truly missed by all that knew her.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Floyd Robinson Sr.; a son, Edward Robinson; and a grandson, Simon Elliott.
Those left to cherish her memory include three children, Janice Elliott, Floyd Robinson Jr. (Annette) and Ricky Robinson (Linda); nine grandchildren, Lee, Robby, Niki, Jamie, Luke, Hayley, Candis, Brittany, and Shelly; and thirteen great- grandchildren, Sarah Beth, Devin, Elliott, Vincent, Chloe, Lincoln, Aubrey, Brooklyn, Colson, Mia, Valli, Maddie and Audi.
A special thanks to the staff of Autumn Care and Care Partners Hospice, for the loving care shown to Mrs. Robinson.
A funeral service will be conducted at 1:00 p.m., today, Tuesday, December 21, 2021, at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church, with the Rev. Jason Bright and Mr. Steve Laughter officiating. Interment will follow at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church Cemetery.
Beam Funeral Services is assisting the Robinson family. For further information and/or to sign the guestbook, please visit www.beamfuneralservice.com
, or call (828) 559-8111.
Published by The McDowell News on Dec. 21, 2021.