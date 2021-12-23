George H. MasseyOctober 4, 1942 - December 17, 2021George H. Massey, 79, of Bucyrus, Ohio, passed away peacefully in his sleep, at his home, Friday evening, Dec. 17, 2021.George was born Oct. 4, 1942, in Old Fort, to the late Mack Massey and Myrtle (Anderson) McEntire. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, Charles Robert Massey and Frank Kenneth Massey; infant sister; niece, Jacqueline Ann Massey; nephews, Bobby and Steve Massey; great-niece, Ashley Patricia Massey; and great-nephew, Christopher Charlton.He will be deeply missed by the love of his life, Barb Blevins. They were lovingly committed to each other for 25 years. George is survived by her children, Marshall, Rena, and Richard; brothers and sisters-in-law, Albert and Barb Massey and Carl and Marilyn Massey; as well as nieces and nephews; and his pet dogs, "Sissy" and "Roscoe."George served his country in the U.S Army during Vietnam. After serving, he moved to Bucyrus from North Carolina to be with his family. His last job was driving truck for Checkmate Boats, where he retired after 35 years. He enjoyed riding his Harley with best friend, Charlie Brown, as well as other family and friends, collecting classic cars, and reuniting with his army buddies. George will be fondly remembered by many family and friends.The funeral services were held Wednesday, Dec. 22, at 11 a.m., in the Munz-Pirnstill Funeral Home with the Rev. Mike Corwin officiating, burial will follow in Oakwood Cemetery. The family received friends at the funeral home Tuesday, Dec. 21, from 6 to 8 p.m.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Crawford County Humane Society or St. Jude Children's Research.Munz-Pirnstill Funeral Home, Bucyrus, Ohio