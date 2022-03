George Watts



George Watts, 79, of the Little Creek Community, passed away Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, at home. A memorial service will be held Saturday, March 13, at 3 p.m., at First Christian Church of Marion on Rutherford Rd. Beam Funeral Service & Crematory is assisting the Watts family.



Published by The McDowell News on Mar. 7, 2021.