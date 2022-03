Glen Edwards



October 28, 1939 - March 22, 2022



Mr. Glen Edwards, of Marion, 82, passed away Tuesday, March 22, 2022. Glen ran a rip saw for many years in the furniture manufacturing industry. Surviving Glen is his wife, Joyce Walker Edwards. Westmoreland Funeral Home is assisting the family.



Published by The McDowell News on Mar. 24, 2022.