Glenda Dale Bradley
1943 - 2021
BORN
1943
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Beam Funeral Service & Crematory - Marion
2170 Rutherford Rd
Marion, NC
Glenda Dale Bradley

March 27, 1943 - May 31, 2021

Glenda Dale Bradley, 78, of Marion, departed to be with passed away Monday, May 31, 2021. She is survived by her husband of 61 years, Mack Junior Bradley. Beam Funeral Service & Crematory is assisting the Bradley family.
Published by The McDowell News on Jun. 3, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
3
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Beam Funeral Service & Crematory
2170 Rutherford Road, Marion, NC
Jun
3
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m.
Chapel of Beam Funeral Service & Crematory
2170 Rutherford Road, Marion, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Beam Funeral Service & Crematory - Marion
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
May God be with you during this time of loss. Dale was a precious friend. She will be missed by all who knew her. I remember when Steve and I sang with Mack and Dale. Good times. My thoughts and prayers are with you.
Myrna Greene
June 3, 2021
