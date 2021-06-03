Glenda Dale Bradley



March 27, 1943 - May 31, 2021



Glenda Dale Bradley, 78, of Marion, departed to be with passed away Monday, May 31, 2021. She is survived by her husband of 61 years, Mack Junior Bradley. Beam Funeral Service & Crematory is assisting the Bradley family.



Published by The McDowell News on Jun. 3, 2021.