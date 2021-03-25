Menu
Gordon Eugene Willis
Westmoreland Funeral Home
198 South Main Street
Marion, NC
Gordon Eugene Willis

On the evening of Monday, March 22, 2021, Mr. Gordon Eugene Willis, 91, of Marion, peacefully left this world, during his stay at Fleshers of Fairview.

Gordon was best known around town by the name "Buddy." He helped to repair and build lots of buildings and homes in McDowell County. The best thing he ever built was his friendships. Everyone he met was never a stranger to him. He made friends so easy wherever he went. Gordon was a funny man and always left you laughing. He loved his dog, Spot and working in his yard. Gordon also really loved to eat! A true friend to all, Gordon will be fondly missed by all who had the chance to know him.

Left behind to cherish his precious memory are his daughter, Peggy Long (Lonnie); sister, Polly; several grandchildren; and many special nieces and nephews.

A private graveside service will take place in Glenwood Cemetery, where Gordon will be laid to rest among his beloved family, whom had passed before him.

www.westmorelandfuneralhome.com
Published by The McDowell News on Mar. 25, 2021.
I was very fond of Eugene. Nothing but good memories of him. May he rest in peace.
Sharon Vasta
March 26, 2021
