Grace Marie Gibbs JohnsonOctober 6, 2020On the evening of Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, Grace Marie Gibbs Johnson passed into Heaven's glory where we come face to face with our Savior and suffer no more.Marie loved volunteering, gifting, and crafting. There was no joy like that that she found in her family, flowers, and songbirds. She was a woman who delighted in cooking for her family and all who gathered at her table. Many, many volunteer hours were spent at the hospice and sitting with the hospice that ultimately supported her in her passing. She was known for how she cared for and loved so many children in McDowell County's childcare centers.Marie was preceded in death by her parents, Edd and Lula Carroway Gibbs, as well as her brothers, Ray, Dail, and Edward.Left to cherish her memory are her children, James and Sheri Johnson and Dr. John and Gina Lowder. She has five grandchildren that love her dearly: Jennifer Burleson (Ryan), Joshua Johnson (Brooke), John Lowder III (Danielle), Andrew Lowder, and Daniel Lowder (Lindsay). Marie also had the blessing of great-grandchildren left to cherish their time with her. They are Eli Burleson, Sylvie Burleson, London Johnson, Steel Burleson, London Lowder, and McKinley Lowder. She will also be missed by her sisters, Mildred, Nell, Nina, Grace, as well as, a loved sister-in-law, Marjorie.The family would like to thank Hospice of McDowell for their care in Marie's final hours.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to McDowell Cares Fund at Grace Community Church.A private funeral service will be held at Westmoreland Funeral Home with interment at Pleasant Gardens Baptist Church Cemetery.