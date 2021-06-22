Gregory Lee Holtzclaw
March 12, 1966 - June 18, 2021
Gregory Lee Holtzclaw, age 55, of Marion, North Carolina, passed away on Friday, June 18, 2021, at his residence, with his loving family by his side. He was born on March 12, 1966, to Betty Bright Holtzclaw and the late James Holtzclaw.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his brother-in-law, Paul Proctor.
Greg was a 1984 McDowell High School graduate. He graduated with a cosmetology degree from McDowell Technical Community College in 1987. He enjoyed planting flowers and was known for his kind heart. But most of all Greg loved spending time with his family and friends.
In addition to his mother Betty, Greg is survived by his siblings, Kim Owensby Proctor, Tim Holtzclaw (Karen) and Keith Holtsclaw (Karen); and four nieces and two nephews, Jennifer Draper Dowdle (Clay), Brennan Proctor, Morgan Proctor, Kristen Holtzclaw, Kayla Wilson (Kerney) and Carson Holtsclaw. Also surviving Greg are his great-nieces and -nephews, Grayson, Addley and Brooks Dowdle; and a number of aunts, uncles and cousins.
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at 3:00 p.m., at Beam Funeral Service with Reverend Gary Webb officiating. The family will receive friends from 2:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. at the funeral home, one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow the service at McDowell Memorial Park.
Flowers are accepted and appreciated, but those wishing to make a donation in Greg's memory are asked to consider The Leukemia Research Foundation, 191 Waukegan Road, Northfield, Illinois 60093.
Beam Funeral Service & Crematory is assisting the Holtzclaw family.
, or call (828) 559-8111.
Published by The McDowell News on Jun. 22, 2021.