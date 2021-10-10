Menu
Harold Van Burleson
1945 - 2021
BORN
1945
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Beam Funeral Service & Crematory - Marion
2170 Rutherford Rd
Marion, NC
Harold Van Burleson

February 27, 1945 - October 8, 2021

Harold Van Burleson, 76, of Marion, North Carolina, passed away Friday, October 08, 2021, at his daughter's residence.

He was born in Yancey County, on February 27, 1945, to the late Olga Burleson and Bessie Honeycutt Burleson.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He lived a simple life as a cattleman. He was totally involved with his family, and he especially loved the little ones. A quiet man, he loved his home and never had a bad word to say about anybody. He will be missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing him.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Linda Edwards and Juanita Atwood.

He is survived by his "Baby" and the love of his life, Linda R. Burleson; three children, Angie Arrowood (Sam), Harold Christopher Burleson (Lisa), Gregg Burleson (Betsy); two stepchildren, Lisa Ramsey (Kenneth) and Jeffery Dunlap; five grandchildren, Samantha Chambliss (Michael), Austin Arrowood (Cary), Copen Burleson, Maggi Arriola (Alex), and Tori Taylor (Scott); four stepgrandchildren, Levi, Carson, and Kaycee Ramsey, and Tristan Dunlap; five great-grandchildren, Brody Arrowood, Willow Burleson, Oliver Taylor, Hendrix Arriola, and Violet Arriola; three siblings, Burnette Burleson, Lillian Forbes, and Brenda Sills; and the many cow trading friends who were very special to him.

A funeral service will be held on Monday, October 11, 2021, at 2:00 p.m., in the Chapel of Beam Funeral Service with his son-in-law, Sam Arrowood officiating. Interment will follow at McDowell Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 1:00 until 2:00 p.m.

Beam Funeral Service is assisting the Burleson family. For further information and/or to sign the guestbook, please visit www.beamfuneralservice.com, or call (828) 559-8111.


Published by The McDowell News on Oct. 10, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
11
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Beam Funeral Service & Crematory - Marion
2170 Rutherford Rd, Marion, NC
Oct
11
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Beam Funeral Service & Crematory - Marion
2170 Rutherford Rd, Marion, NC
Beam Funeral Service & Crematory - Marion
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
1 Entry
So sorry for your loss Angie. You will be in my prayers.
Willie Fisher
Friend
October 11, 2021
