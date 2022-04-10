Harold Dean HenlineDecember 6, 1934 - April 7, 2022Harold Dean Henline, 87, passed away Thursday, April 7, 2022, at his home in Marion.Dean was born Dec. 6, 1934, to Mable Waters Henline and Clyde Judson Henline. He grew up in Marion and graduated from Marion High School. Dean attended the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill where he became a lifelong UNC fan and supporter. He served in the U.S. Army at Ft. Sill, Okla., and then moved to Salisbury, where he served in the police department before starting a private investigation firm. These interests led him to law school at UNC where he was lured away his senior year to work as the residential director for building and development for Security Builders Company in Chapel Hill. He remained in Chapel Hill until retiring to Marion in 1996. Dean remained active in his community, serving on numerous boards, serving as guardian ad litem, a tutor at Old Fort Elementary School, and a volunteer for Meals on Wheels. He and his first wife, Nellie, also served as foster parents both in Chapel Hill and Marion. Animals have always been of major concern and love for Dean. He was a great supporter of various animal groups in Marion. Dean was a member of First Baptist Church in Marion.Dean married Nellie Sanderson while in the military and they had three sons, Mark, Jeff, and Thomas. The great losses of his life were the death of his son, Jeff in a traffic accident; and his son, Thomas at birth; and wife, Nellie in 2003.Surviving are his wife, the Rev. Laura Myhr; son, Mark and his wife, Sandi of Mt. Juliet, Tenn.; grandson, John and his wife, Jordan of Hendersonville, Tenn.; granddaughter, Heidi Henline of Gallatin, Tenn.; stepchildren, Dr. Mity Myhr and her husband, Larry and son, Andrew Clay of Austin, Texas, Jean Mauzé and husband, Bill and daughter, Polly Reed of Charlotte, and Andrea Seymour and Ryan and their daughters, Haley and Megan Seymour of Mint Hill.The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m., Tuesday, April 12, at First Baptist Church in Marion. A memorial service to celebrate Dean's life will follow at 2 p.m., at the church, with the Rev. Dr. Scott Hagaman officiating, assisted by the Rev. Dr. Michael Hester. Inurnment will follow the service at McDowell Memorial Park.In lieu of flowers, donations in Dean's memory are requested to First Baptist Church, 99 N Main St., Marion, NC 28752; the Mercy Fund Animal Rescue, Inc., 167 Burleson Rd., Marion, NC 28752; and Hospice of the Carolina Foothills, 374 Hudlow Rd., Forest City, NC 28043.