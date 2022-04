Hazel Bartlett Banks



October 22, 1933 - June 20, 2021



Hazel Bartlett Banks, 87, of Marion, passed away Sunday, June 20, 2021. Hazel was a nursing assistant for 38 years. Beam Funeral Service & Crematory is assisting the­­­­ Banks family.



Published by The McDowell News on Jun. 22, 2021.