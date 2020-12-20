Helen Louise Lonon
On December 17, 2020, around 5 a.m., a reunion took place in heaven. Helen Louise Simmons Lonon took the hand of her beloved Calvin Steward Lonon Sr. and began their reward in heaven together.
Helen was a loving mother, wife, grandmother, and sister and a follower of Christ. She loved fishing and hunting with the love of her life and her grandchildren and spreading the Gospel of Jesus Christ. She was a great cook and a very strong woman. She taught all she loved many lessons through the years. She will be greatly missed by all the family she left here, but our grief is lessened by knowing she is with Jesus and the love of her life, Calvin.
Helen was the daughter of the late Lucille Pittman Krause and Luke Simmons; and stepdad, William Burgin Krause.
Helen, affectionately known as "Sugar Booger" by Calvin is survived by three sons, Calvin (Stu) Lonon Jr., Richard Donald Lonon (Betty), Danny Lonon; one daughter, Vickie Capps (Boyd); two sisters, Billie Sue Rhom and Pat Stroud; nine grandchildren; and twelve great-grandchildren; and special nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A graveside service will be on Monday, December 21st, 2020, at 2:00 p.m., at McDowell Memorial Park with the Rev. Doug Bean-Hall officiating.
Beam Funeral Service & Crematory is assisting the Lonon family. For further information and/or to sign the guestbook, please visit our website, www.beamfuneralservice.com
, or call 828-559-8111.
Published by The McDowell News on Dec. 20, 2020.