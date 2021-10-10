Henry Brown Boyce
September 10, 1954 - October 7, 2021
Henry Brown Boyce, 67, of Marion, North Carolina, passed away Thursday, October 07, 2021, at CarePartners Hospice Solace Center.
A native of McDowell County, he was born on September 10, 1954, to the late James Henry Boyce and Thelma Mae Gardin Boyce Hayden.
Henry honorably served in the U.S. Army as a Corporal. He went on to work for the Department of Corrections and then for the McDowell County Sheriff's Department as a Sergeant under three sheriffs, Bobby Haynes, Jackie Turner, and Dudley Greene. He was also a bail bondsman for a time. Henry was a laid-back, all-around good guy who treated everybody the same. He enjoyed fishing, football, and NASCAR. Above all, he loved his family. He was a former member of Roses Chapel FBH Church of America in Marion.
He is survived by his wife, Regina Carson Boyce; four children, Artura Boyce, Timothy Boyce, Antawn Boyce, and Shawn Boyce, and their mother, Zondra Yvette Henry; one stepson, Bobby Foster Jr., and his mother, Regina Boyce; one brother, the Rev. James Boyce (Annette); two aunts, Hazel Boyce and Bernice Logan; and a host of grandchildren and nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, October 15, 2021, at 3:00 p.m., in the Chapel of Beam Funeral Service with the Rev. Mary Scott of Mt. Zion AME Zion Church in Marion officiating and the Rev. James Boyce of Rocky Creek AME Zion Church in Statesville giving the eulogy. The family will receive friends from 2:00 until 3:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Regina Boyce, P.O. Box 2249, Marion, North Carolina 28752.
Beam Funeral Service is assisting the Boyce family. For further information and/or to sign the guestbook, please visit www.beamfuneralservice.com
, or call (828) 559-8111.
Published by The McDowell News on Oct. 10, 2021.