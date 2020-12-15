Henry Thomas "Tom" BrownOctober 2, 1936 - December 11, 2020Henry Thomas "Tom" Brown, 84, of North Cove, passed away Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, at Mission Hospital McDowell.A native of McDowell County, Tom was born Oct. 2, 1936, to the late Henry Hudson Brown and Mary Parks Brown.Tom served in the U.S. Army, and retired from Marion Manufacturing as a programmer. He was a member of Concord United Methodist Church. Tom had a servant's heart, always supporting his church and community. Tom was a dedicated father, family man and a real gentleman. He enjoyed riding motorcycles with his buddies and had several different ones over the years, including his favorite, a Harley. He loved being outside, whether it was cutting wood, using his tractor and mowers to maintain his property, washing his vehicles, or helping out a neighbor. Tom was a very active, fit, and hard-working man up to the end of his life. He had his favorite place for breakfast and dinners with his friends at Famous Louise's Rock House and also joined the local "Liars Club" to swap stories at McDonald's. Tom did not like to stay idle. He seemed to be always on the move, just getting out and visiting with his cousins and friends in the community and swapping tales (mostly true). He was always happy to go on a drive and see the sites; he seemed to know every back road in Western North Carolina. Tom loved to reminisce about days when he had the opportunity to fly single engine aircraft. The bluebird fall days were Tom's favorite. He will be missed by all who ever had the opportunity to know him.Tom was preceded in death by his wife of 55 years, Linda Stroud Brown; and daughter, Joan Brown Pyatt.Surviving are a daughter, Jane Brown Woodall and husband, Jonathan "Jon" Sears Woodall, of Pisgah Forest; son-in-law, Jeffery Alan Pyatt of Marion; special lady friend, Lou Miller of Burnsville; special daughter, Shirley Yager of Crossnore; and numerous nieces and nephews, cousins, and close friends of the family.A private graveside service will be held at Brown Cemetery where Tom will be laid to rest with his wife. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Samaritan's Purse, P.O. Box 3000, Boone, NC, 28607; or Concord United Methodist Church at 8066 Old Linville Rd., Marion, NC 28752.The family would like to give a special thanks to the caregivers in the Acute Care / ICU section of Mission Hospital McDowell. Their attentive care and kindness to Tom and the family were comforting at a difficult time.Westmoreland Funeral Home