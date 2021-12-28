Henry Clay BurlesonApril 3, 1941 - December 26, 2021On the night of Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, Henry Clay Burleson, 80, passed away peacefully, and is now with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.Henry was born in Spruce Pine, April 3, 1941, to the late George Burleson and Maude Ledford Burleson. Henry was very proud of his service in the U.S. Army. He was a member of Sunrise Independent Baptist Church, and worked as the security supervisor for 21 years at Baxter Healthcare. Henry was a hard worker and enjoyed working outside around his house. He loved people and appreciated their fellowship. Henry enjoyed fishing, watching the NFL and boxing, especially when his son, Jeffrey, had a match. His family will miss him, and remember him for the loving husband, father, grandfather, and brother that he was.Surviving Henry is his wife of 55 years, Linda Burleson; three sons, Stephen Henry Burleson, the Rev. Jeffrey Clay Burleson (Bernadette), Brandon Clay Burleson all of Nebo; two daughters, Angela Burleson Barnett (Ricky) of Marion and Nicole Burleson Norris (Keith) of Morganton; three sisters, Georgie Burleson Ogle (Bob) of Spruce Pine, Doris Burleson Layton (Steve) of Morganton, and Gail Burleson White of Icard; and six grandchildren, Devon, Dustin, Destiny Barnett, Kimberley McMahan, Lynn and Shawn Hilbert.The family will receive friends Thursday, Dec. 30 from 1 to 2 p.m., at Westmoreland Funeral Home and Crematory in Marion. A funeral service will follow, in the chapel of Westmoreland Funeral Home at 2 p.m., with Henry's son, the Rev. Jeffrey Burleson officiating. Interment will be at McDowell Memorial Park, with military honors provided by the U.S. Army.