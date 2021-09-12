James Douglas Biddix
September 18, 1944 - September 5, 2021
Mr. James Douglas Biddix entered into his heavenly home with Jesus, Sunday, September 5, 2021.
He was born on September 18, 1944, to Mr. Herbert Biddix, Sr. and Mrs. Laura Lowery Biddix. He was preceded in death by a son, Jason Douglas Biddix; two brothers, Arnold Biddix and Delmar Biddix; and four sisters, Agnes B. Carmney, Lula B. Burleson, Peggy B. Remington and one infant sister.
James is survived by his loving wife, Eva McAllister Biddix; two brothers, Fate Biddix (Mary) and Junior Biddix; one sister, Phyllis B. Dicks (Charles); and three brothers-in-law, Mr. Frank McAllister (Rita), George McAllister (Susie) and Charlie McAllister, whom he loved like a brother. Also surviving James are numerous nieces and nephews, whom he loved.
The family would like to thank Hospice for their wonderful care in helping with James and a special thanks to his work friends at the D.O.T. Marion.
Due to the COVID-19 virus, a memorial service is being planned for a later date.
, or call 828-559-8111.
Published by The McDowell News on Sep. 12, 2021.