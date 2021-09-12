Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The McDowell News
The McDowell News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
James Douglas Biddix
1944 - 2021
BORN
1944
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Beam Funeral Service & Crematory - Marion
2170 Rutherford Rd
Marion, NC
James Douglas Biddix

September 18, 1944 - September 5, 2021

Mr. James Douglas Biddix entered into his heavenly home with Jesus, Sunday, September 5, 2021.

He was born on September 18, 1944, to Mr. Herbert Biddix, Sr. and Mrs. Laura Lowery Biddix. He was preceded in death by a son, Jason Douglas Biddix; two brothers, Arnold Biddix and Delmar Biddix; and four sisters, Agnes B. Carmney, Lula B. Burleson, Peggy B. Remington and one infant sister.

James is survived by his loving wife, Eva McAllister Biddix; two brothers, Fate Biddix (Mary) and Junior Biddix; one sister, Phyllis B. Dicks (Charles); and three brothers-in-law, Mr. Frank McAllister (Rita), George McAllister (Susie) and Charlie McAllister, whom he loved like a brother. Also surviving James are numerous nieces and nephews, whom he loved.

The family would like to thank Hospice for their wonderful care in helping with James and a special thanks to his work friends at the D.O.T. Marion.

Due to the COVID-19 virus, a memorial service is being planned for a later date.

Beam Funeral Service & Crematory is assisting the­­­­ Biddix family. For further information and/or to sign the guestbook, please visit our website, www.beamfuneralservice.com, or call 828-559-8111.

Published by The McDowell News on Sep. 12, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Beam Funeral Service & Crematory - Marion
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Beam Funeral Service & Crematory - Marion.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Such a sweet soul. My thoughts and prayers are with his family!
C. Nance
October 8, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results