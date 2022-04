James Douglas BiddixSeptember 18, 1944 - September 5, 2021Mr. James Douglas Biddix entered into his heavenly home with Jesus, Sunday, September 5, 2021.A memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 2, 2021, at 1:00 p.m., at the Grandview Baptist Church. The family will be receiving friends from 12:00 to 1:00 p.m., one hour prior to the service, in the church.