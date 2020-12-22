Menu
James David "Chuck" Deyton
1952 - 2020
BORN
1952
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Beam Funeral Service & Crematory - Marion
2170 Rutherford Rd
Marion, NC
James David "Chuck" Deyton

December 20, 2020

James David "Chuck" Deyton, age 68, passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by his family on December 20, 2020, after a battle with pancreatic cancer.

An avid outdoorsman, Chuck retired from the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission after 30-plus years of service. Chuck enjoyed everything from hunting to farming, fishing to gardening, & everything in between. He was simply fascinated by the intricate details of the creatures & plants the Lord created. Chuck took the time to consider the daylilies & know that it was his Master who had ruffled their edges, doubled their petals, & painted their throats. Whether he was hiking to the peaks of the highest mountains, wading in the glistening streams, or climbing a tree stand in the tallest woods, Chuck was right at home in the wonders of the Creator.

Though he was an accomplished outdoorsman, Chuck was unsurpassed as a faithful husband & father. His love for his family was unwavering. There was neither a trial nor a tribulation that could not be endured in the presence of his steadfast love. It was a love that spanned the generations of his family, it was a love given freely, it was a love received from Calvary.

His love for his family was eclipsed only by his love for his Savior. Chuck was a faithful member of Rolands Chapel Baptist Church for more than 30 years. He was often the first one to arrive & the first one out the door, never one to tarry, but always one to have a pocket full of peppermints. He served throughout the years as Sunday School Superintendent, Treasurer, Sound man, and resident mystery meat maker at the monthly church potlucks. His Rattlesnake Stew is on record in Heaven as the only snake handling ever done by his fellow Baptists whom he loved so much. The back pew will forever be known as Chuck's.

Chuck is survived by his wife of 35 years, Elaine; daughters, Selena Boone (Brian), Devena O'Buckley, Kendra Boyd (Brandon); and, sons Brice Deyton (Becky), and Logan Deyton. He is also survived by his mother, Loyce Deyton; & brothers, Rodney Deyton (Beverly), Darryl Deyton (Brenda), & Mike Deyton (Lynne). He leaves behind a legacy in his grandchildren & great-grandchildren, his pride & joy: Whitney Edwards (Brandon), Myla O'Buckley, Malerie O'Buckley, Brielle Deyton, Kieran Boyd, Devlin Boyd, Uriah Edwards, Reaghan Boyd, Canaan Edwards, and Brennan Boyd.

He was preceded in death by his father, Craig Deyton; his father and mother-in-law, Norris and Ruby Westall; his grandson, Lachlan Boyd; and his Pastor, Robert Vance.

Chuck's life and Home Going will be celebrated at his home church, Rolands Chapel Baptist Church on December 26, 2020, with Reverend Brandon Boyd officiating. Receiving of friends will be at 11 a.m. The Memorial Service will follow at 12 p.m.

Flowers are welcome and appreciated. If desired, memorial donations may be made in Chuck's name to the Missions Mite Can, 220 Calvary Rd., Ronda, NC 28670.

Beam Funeral Service & Crematory is assisting the­­­­ Deyton family. For further information and/or to sign the online guestbook, please visit our website, www.beamfuneralservice.com, or call (828) 559-8111.

Published by The McDowell News on Dec. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
26
Visitation
11:00a.m.
Rolands Chapel Baptist Church
NC
Dec
26
Memorial service
12:00p.m.
Rolands Chapel Baptist Church
NC
Beam Funeral Service & Crematory - Marion
