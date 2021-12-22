James Kenneth Perry Sr.
May 21, 1930 - December 20, 2021
James Kenneth Perry Sr., 91, of Old Fort, passed away Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, at the John F. Keever Jr. Solace Center, in Asheville.
Mr. Perry was born in Miami, W.Va., May 21, 1930, to the late Everett and Maple White Perry. Mr. Perry served his country, proudly, in the U.S. Army, with whom he retired after 22 years of dedicated service. He was married to the late June Snyder Perry and was a member of Salem Freewill Baptist Church in Old Fort. Mr. Perry loved fishing and traveling. He was a kindhearted person who loved and adored his family. He will be greatly missed.
In addition to his wife and parents, Mr. Perry was preceded in death by three sons, Jack K. Perry Jr., George Perry, and Larry Perry; two sisters, Ollie Stone and Opal Durham; and two brothers, Ray and Jack Perry.
Survivors include three children, Karen Sue Heller and husband, Terry, John Perry, and Robert Perry; two sisters, Ruby Taylor and Diane Pierce and husband, Steve; brother, Tom Perry and wife, Molly; 15 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A graveside funeral service will be conducted at 12 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 22, at the Western Carolina State Veterans Cemetery in Black Mountain.
Beam Funeral Services is assisting the Robinson family. For further information and/or to sign the guestbook, please visit www.beamfuneralservice.com
, or call (828) 559-8111.
Published by The McDowell News on Dec. 22, 2021.