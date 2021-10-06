James Ronald Willis
May 7, 1946 - October 2, 2021
On the night of Saturday, October 2, 2021, James Ronald Willis passed away at his residence with his loved ones by his side. A native of McDowell County, Ronnie was born on May 7, 1946, to the late Melton and Mary Owensby Willis.
He was preceded in death by his siblings, Francis Lytle, Louise Whitaker and Ray Willis.
Ronnie was a member of Vein Mountain Baptist Church and was employed for thirty-six years at Drexel Heritage Furniture Company. He was a proud United States Marine veteran, having served in the Vietnam. He was a loving husband, father and papa and enjoyed spending time with his family especially his grandchildren.
James is survived by his wife of fifty-three years, Barbara Willis; one daughter, Melissa Ferguson (Roger, Jr.); three siblings, his twin brother, Donnie Willis, Robert Willis (Reeny Ann) and Jean Carroll. Also surviving Ronnie are two grandchildren, Ashley Lewis, Trey Ferguson; four great-grandchildren, Lily, Sophie, Joseph, Cora and a number of nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will take place on Thursday, October 7, 2021, at 5:00 p.m., at Vein Mountain Baptist Church with Reverend Barry Gouge officiating. The family will receive friends from 4:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. at the church, one hour prior to the service. Interment with military honors provided by the United States Marine Corp will follow the service at Vein Mountain Baptist Church Cemetery.
Beam Funeral Service & Crematory is assisting the Willis family. For further information and/or to sign the online guestbook, please visit our website, www.beamfuneralservice.com
Published by The McDowell News on Oct. 6, 2021.