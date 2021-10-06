Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The McDowell News
The McDowell News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
James Ronald Willis
1946 - 2021
BORN
1946
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Beam Funeral Service & Crematory - Marion
2170 Rutherford Rd
Marion, NC
James Ronald Willis

May 7, 1946 - October 2, 2021

On the night of Saturday, October 2, 2021, James Ronald Willis passed away at his residence with his loved ones by his side. A native of McDowell County, Ronnie was born on May 7, 1946, to the late Melton and Mary Owensby Willis.

He was preceded in death by his siblings, Francis Lytle, Louise Whitaker and Ray Willis.

Ronnie was a member of Vein Mountain Baptist Church and was employed for thirty-six years at Drexel Heritage Furniture Company. He was a proud United States Marine veteran, having served in the Vietnam. He was a loving husband, father and papa and enjoyed spending time with his family especially his grandchildren.

James is survived by his wife of fifty-three years, Barbara Willis; one daughter, Melissa Ferguson (Roger, Jr.); three siblings, his twin brother, Donnie Willis, Robert Willis (Reeny Ann) and Jean Carroll. Also surviving Ronnie are two grandchildren, Ashley Lewis, Trey Ferguson; four great-grandchildren, Lily, Sophie, Joseph, Cora and a number of nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will take place on Thursday, October 7, 2021, at 5:00 p.m., at Vein Mountain Baptist Church with Reverend Barry Gouge officiating. The family will receive friends from 4:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. at the church, one hour prior to the service. Interment with military honors provided by the United States Marine Corp will follow the service at Vein Mountain Baptist Church Cemetery.

Beam Funeral Service & Crematory is assisting the­­­­ Willis family. For further information and/or to sign the online guestbook, please visit our website, www.beamfuneralservice.com, or call (828) 559-8111.


Published by The McDowell News on Oct. 6, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
7
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Vein Mountain Baptist Church
NC
Oct
7
Funeral service
5:00p.m.
Vein Mountain Baptist Church
NC
Funeral services provided by:
Beam Funeral Service & Crematory - Marion
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Beam Funeral Service & Crematory - Marion.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.