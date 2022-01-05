Jane Landreth
Doris Jane Reynolds Landreth, 70, of 141 Heron Court in Fair Play, S.C., passed away Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022.
Born in Greenville County, S.C., to the late Bobbie Jean Skelton Reynolds McWhite and Jesse Cleveland Reynolds Jr., Jane was a standout basketball player at Slater-Marietta High School, a member of Phi Theta Kappa at North Greenville Junior Baptist College, and a graduate of Clemson University. She also earned a master's degree in education from Berry College.
Jane started her teaching career at Hollis Elementary in Greenville, S.C., subsequently teaching subjects ranging from algebra to physical education at schools in Toccoa, Ga., LaGrange, Ga., and Rome, Ga., and then in Marion and Kernersville. She was not only an active member of her churches in these communities, but also taught Sunday school and was an enthusiastic leader of Mission Friends, Girls in Action, and vacation Bible school. Over a 10-year period, she supported her daughters' competitive swimming interests by serving in various volunteer roles for the McDowell Mariners Swim Team and Rutherford County Swim Team. More recently, Jane served as the treasurer of the Andrew Pickens Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution and was a member of various other civic organizations. She loved doing genealogy research and had an avid interest in local and national politics. As a member of Beaverdam Baptist Church, Jane taught her beloved Sunday school class and the Faithful Seekers for many years, and she served as the financial recording secretary and on several other committees.
Surviving are her husband of 47 years, Lee Landreth; three daughters, Lisa Reyn Mann (John) of Alexandria, Va., Leigh Ann Landreth (Sherwin) of Waipahu, Hawaii, and Kelly Jo Landreth of Charlotte; her brother and sister-in-law, Randy and Kelly Reynolds of Fountain Inn, S.C.; nephews, Andrew (Jessi), Matthew (Elizabeth), and Zachary; her sister-in-law, Sherry Wynn (Gil) of Easley, S.C.; and nieces, Natasha, Erica, and Breyanna; her grandchildren, Sherlyn, Steffen, Skyller, and Emily; and many other beloved family members.
A graveside service will be held Thursday, Jan. 6, at 2 p.m., at Beaverdam Baptist Church Cemetery located at 328 Beaverdam Church Rd. in Fair Play, S.C. The Rev. Stacey Griffis will be officiating, and pallbearers will be cousins.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Beaverdam Baptist Church/Youth Fund, P.O. Box 128, Fair Play, SC 29643 or to a charity of your choice
