Jane Ellen Simmons
September 8, 1952 - March 19, 2022
Jane Ellen Simmons of Durham, passed away Saturday, March 19, 2022, after a short illness, surrounded and supported by her family.
She was born in 1952, in Asheville, and spent her first 18 years on the parental family farm near the Blue Ridge Mountains close to Marion. Upon finishing high school, she came down to Chapel Hill and began her studies at the University of North Carolina, earning a B.S. in Zoology, a M.S.P.H. in Environmental Management and Protection, and a Ph.D. in Toxicology from the UNC School of Public Health. After finishing her studies, she joined the US Environmental Protection Agency, Research Triangle Park, as a Toxicologist. At the EPA she had an active career as a Researcher and Branch Chief until the day of her passing. She conducted important studies in areas like the toxicity of drinking-water-disinfection byproducts, the toxicity of chemical mixtures, and the health effects of exposures to agents like lead and ozone.
Jane Ellen was an enthusiastic and deeply caring person who touched many people's lives both in the community and in her place of work. She cared deeply about our stewardship of the Environment and the protection of all natural life. She will be missed by many.
She is survived by her husband, Roel Schaaper of Durham; daughter, Johanna Schaaper of New York, N.Y.; brother, Stuart Simmons of Marion; nieces, Chandler Martin (San Diego, Calif.) and Geneva Martin (Cincinnati, Ohio); and nephew, Robert Martin (Washington, D.C).
She was preceded in death by her parents, Abraham and Martha Tudor Simmons of Marion; and her sisters, Edith Martin and Elizabeth Simmons of Durham.
Jane Ellen's ashes will be interred at her family's cemetery near Marion, at a later date.
Those who wish to honor her life may consider a donation to an environmental organization of their choosing.
