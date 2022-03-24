Menu
Jane Ellen Simmons
1952 - 2022
BORN
1952
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Cremation Society of the Carolinas - Raleigh
2205 East Millbrook Road
Raleigh, NC
Jane Ellen Simmons

September 8, 1952 - March 19, 2022

Jane Ellen Simmons of Durham, passed away Saturday, March 19, 2022, after a short illness, surrounded and supported by her family.

She was born in 1952, in Asheville, and spent her first 18 years on the parental family farm near the Blue Ridge Mountains close to Marion. Upon finishing high school, she came down to Chapel Hill and began her studies at the University of North Carolina, earning a B.S. in Zoology, a M.S.P.H. in Environmental Management and Protection, and a Ph.D. in Toxicology from the UNC School of Public Health. After finishing her studies, she joined the US Environmental Protection Agency, Research Triangle Park, as a Toxicologist. At the EPA she had an active career as a Researcher and Branch Chief until the day of her passing. She conducted important studies in areas like the toxicity of drinking-water-disinfection byproducts, the toxicity of chemical mixtures, and the health effects of exposures to agents like lead and ozone.

Jane Ellen was an enthusiastic and deeply caring person who touched many people's lives both in the community and in her place of work. She cared deeply about our stewardship of the Environment and the protection of all natural life. She will be missed by many.

She is survived by her husband, Roel Schaaper of Durham; daughter, Johanna Schaaper of New York, N.Y.; brother, Stuart Simmons of Marion; nieces, Chandler Martin (San Diego, Calif.) and Geneva Martin (Cincinnati, Ohio); and nephew, Robert Martin (Washington, D.C).

She was preceded in death by her parents, Abraham and Martha Tudor Simmons of Marion; and her sisters, Edith Martin and Elizabeth Simmons of Durham.

Jane Ellen's ashes will be interred at her family's cemetery near Marion, at a later date.

Those who wish to honor her life may consider a donation to an environmental organization of their choosing.

Condolences may be shared at CremationSocietyNC.com.
Published by The McDowell News on Mar. 24, 2022.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I was lucky enough to have met and worked with Jane Ellen at EPA. She was wonderful. Intelligent, caring, and kind are what come to mind when thinking about her. She will be sorely missed. Sincerest condolences to her family and loved ones.
MICHAEL HAYS
Work
March 23, 2022
My Dear Jane Ellen, she were my friend. She had a very special warm loving spirit. We shared personally conversation at times. I will miss her because she was Genuine. My prayers are with the family.
Carolyn Pettiford-Ryals
March 23, 2022
My deepest heartfelt sympathies at the loss of your loved one. She will be deeply missed.
Bishop Jacqueline Walton
Work
March 23, 2022
