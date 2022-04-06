Menu
Janess Sharon Parker
1943 - 2022
BORN
1943
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
4100 Raleigh Rd Parkway
Wilson, NC
Janess Sharon Parker

November 14, 1943 - April 4, 2022

Janess Sharon Parker, 78, of Elm City, passed away Monday, April 4, 2022, with family at her side.

A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, April 8, at Joyner's Funeral Home, 4100 Raleigh Road Parkway, in Wilson. The Revs. Allen Mills and Kevin Laughren will officiate the service.

She was born in Texas, as a gas pipe liner's daughter, wife and mother. She was President of Parker Stockstill Construction. Janess was a wonderful mother of three sons; eight grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren. Janess was tender hearted and compassionate with a big heart for her dogs. She loved to cook and was very good at it. Her biscuits and gravy were famous for being indigestion free.

Janess was a great conversationalist over a good morning cup of coffee. Her family misses her already dearly, but sorrow not, as those who have no hope, they are confident they will see her in Heaven according to the scriptures and her testimony.

Janess is survived by her sons, Tony Parker and wife, Sheila, of Marion, Todd Parker and wife, Donnie, of Morehead, and Trent Parker of Elm City; eight grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 50 years, Perry Parker; and her parents, Benny and Leola Price.

www.joynersfuneralhome.net
Published by The McDowell News on Apr. 6, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
8
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Joyner's Funeral Home
4100 Raleigh Rd Parkway, Wilson, NC
Funeral services provided by:
