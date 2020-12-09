Jason Alan Raison
December 19, 1975 - December 5, 2020
Jason Alan Raison, age 44, of the Pleasant Gardens Community, walked into Heaven with his hat on backwards on Saturday, December 05, 2020, at Wake Forest Baptist Health in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. His loved ones were by his side. The son of Geoff Raison of Houston, Texas, and the late Cecilia Lemmons Terry, he was born in Ormond Beach, Florida, on December 19, 1975.
In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by his paternal grandmother, Helen Raison; and maternal grandparents, Bob and Dot Lemmons.
A member of Liberty Free Will Baptist Church, Jason enjoyed football, fishing, listening to hard rock music and food. Jason truly loved spending time with his family and friends. He was a veteran of the United States Army.
He is survived by his father, Geoff Raison and his wife, Lucy; loving wife of 20 years, Beth Raison; one son, Kellan Raison; and one sister, Sarah Beth Raison. Jason is also survived by paternal grandfather, Don Raison; a special aunt, Debbie Cook who was also his caretaker for many years; aunt, Kim Howard and her husband, Todd; sister-in-law, Joyce McSwain and her husband, Matt; niece, that he adored, and nephew, Sadie and Sam; special friends, Jason and Mandi Gouge and Russell Neighbors III; many friends and neighbors; and last but not least, his canine companion, Dotty.
A celebration of Jason's life will be held on Saturday, December 12, 2020, at 3:00 p.m. at Liberty Free Will Baptist Church, with Rev. Harold Webb officiating. Military honors will be provided by the United States Army and funeral honors will be provided by the North Carolina Department of Public Safety-Adult Corrections. The family will receive friends from 2:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m., prior to the service, at the church.
In lieu of flowers, those wishing to make a memorial donation in Mr. Raison's memory are asked to consider, T&M Hunting Properties, 272 Devils Racetrack Road, Four Oaks, North Carolina 27524 and/or Licking River Outfitters, 784 Moore's Mill Road, Cynthiana, Kentucky 41031.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the church family and the community that they provided Jason and his family during this part of Jason's journey.
Beam Funeral Service & Crematory is assisting the Raison family. For further information and/or to sign the online guestbook, please visit our website, www.beamfuneralservice.com
, or call (828) 559-8111.
Published by The McDowell News on Dec. 9, 2020.