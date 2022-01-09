Menu
Jayne Ann Cunningham Grubbs
1936 - 2022
Jayne Ann Cunningham Grubbs

January 3, 1936 - January 7, 2022

Jayne Ann Cunningham Grubbs, 86, of Marion, NC, passed away Friday, January 7, 2022, at Autumn Care of Marion.

Jayne was born in Raleigh County, WV, on Monday, January 3, 1936, to the late Howard William Cunningham and Dorothy Jane Clark Cunningham. She was a registered nurse with Lovelace Clinic in Albuquerque, NM. Jayne was a member of Clinchfield United Methodist Church, in Marion, and was active in the Church choir and Meals That Heal. While in Albuquerque, Jayne was a member of the Lions Club. She enjoyed crafts, reading, and loved cats. She will be greatly missed.

Those left to cherish her memory include a daughter, Cathy L. Tilden and husband, Corey of Cullowhee, NC, and children, Heather Tilden and Brian Tilden and wife, Cassie; a son, John L. Grubbs and wife, Sarah of Marion; two granddaughters, Kiley Grubbs and Campbell Grubbs; and two grandsons, Isaac Grubbs and Caleb Grubbs.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Activities Department at Autumn Care of Marion.

Beam Funeral Services is assisting the Grubbs family. For further information and/or to sign the guestbook, please visit www.beamfuneralservice.com, or call (828) 559-8111.

