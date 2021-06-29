Menu
Jean Edwards
1933 - 2021
BORN
1933
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Munden Funeral Home & Crematory
2112 Arendell Street
Morehead City, NC
Jean Edwards

June 6, 1933 - June 26, 2021

Jean J. Edwards, 88, of Cedar Point, passed away Saturday, June 26, 2021, with her children by her side at the Crystal Coast Hospice House.

There will be a private celebration of her life in McDowell County, where her journey began.

Iris Jean Jamison ("Jean") was born June 6, 1933, in Marion, to the late Alexander Lafayette "Fate" Jamison and Hessie Louise Jamison.

Jean grew up in Cross Mill and went to Cross Mill Baptist church. She married and left Marion at 16 and returned some 30 years later. Jean worked at Baxter Healthcare in the Filling Department and made many dear friends there.

After leaving Marion again, she spent time in various parts of the country, but spent her last nine years on the Crystal Coast. It is there where she fought hard, the battle with dementia, and conquered it with her Heavenly healing.

She is survived by her daughter, Dawn A. Edwards of Cedar Point; son, Steven O. Edwards (Cindy) of New Palestine, Ind.; granddaughter, Stephanie Erin Rosenthal (great-grandson, Samuel) of Seattle, Wash.; grandson, Jonathan Parker Edwards of Portland, Ore.; and many loving nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, John Charles "Chuck" Edwards; her ex-husband and children's father, Johnny Avery Edwards; and her older siblings, Mary Magdalene Jamison, Albert Alexander Jamison, Pearl Irene Payne, Ruby Jane Gragg Morgan, Evelyn Ella McNeely, Francis Louise Erwin, and Margaret Lucille Shehan.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Crystal Coast Hospice House, P.O. Box 640, Newport, NC 28570.

Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.

Munden Funeral Home

2112 Arendell St., Morehead City, NC 28557
Published by The McDowell News on Jun. 29, 2021.
