Jerry David Wheeler Sr.November 14, 1953 - October 1, 2020In loving memory of Jerry David Wheeler Sr. He was born Nov. 14, 1953, and passed away Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020. He received a call, a sort of an offer you can't refuse, for an appointment from which he will not be returning. This assignment comes with a huge sign-on bonus, a reunion with family and friends he has not seen in a long time.He was the fun dad, papaw, brother, uncle and friend. The adventurous one. Always working on a project for the kids and the family to enjoy. If he was not working on or building something, he was thinking of and planning his next big project. He enjoyed every moment of life. The good and the bad. Life is a gift and a blessing, and he treated it as such. We are thankful for all the memories he left us with. Proud of the generous and giving man he was. Giving to others, is what brought him the most joy. His excitement for life with his family and friends and new adventures, was contagious. A truly amazing and wonderful man.He was preceded by his mom and dad, the Rev. and Mrs. Clarence Roosevelt Wheeler Sr.; and brother, James Emmitt Wheeler.He is survived by three children, eldest daughter, Kimberly Ann Silvers and husband, Mark, and daughters, Karry-Ann and Hannah; eldest son, Jerry David Wheeler Jr. and daughter, Brittany Wheeler; granddaughters, Savannah and Cheyenne Wheeler, daughters of youngest son, Clarence Roosevelt Wheeler II / Wendy and Mike Sidorovic; his sisters, Lucy Tomlin, Linda Wilson and husband, Truman, Ruth Brown and husband, Ronnie, Dottie Newton and husband, Steve, Pat Cassizzi and husband, Carl and youngest brother, Jessie "Don" Wheeler. He is also survived by many great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.His home-going came way too soon, but he would want those he loved to celebrate him and his life and remember him as the fun, creative and adventurous man he was. You were and will always be deeply loved, greatly missed and never forgotten.Harwood Home for Funerals & Cremation Services of Black Mountain