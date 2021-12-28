Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The McDowell News
The McDowell News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Jerry Don Knighton
1939 - 2021
BORN
1939
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Beam Funeral Service & Crematory - Marion
2170 Rutherford Rd
Marion, NC
Jerry Don Knighton

June 30, 1939 - December 26, 2021

Jerry Don Knighton, 82, of Marion, passed away Sunday, December 26, 2021 at his residence.

Jerry was born in McDowell County, North Carolina, on June 30, 1939, to the late Charles William and Hazel Bradford Knighton. He was married to his wife of sixty-two years, Brenda "Susie" Joyce Harvey Knighton. Jerry served his country proudly in the United States Army during the Korean conflict. He was a member of VFW and Living Waters Tabernacle in Old Fort. Jerry was a conversationalist who was always on the go. He was devoted to his wife and family, who will always cherish his loving memory.

In addition to his parents, Jerry was preceded in death by a brother, Drew Miles Knighton.

Jerry is survived by his wife, Susie Knighton of the home; a son, David Knighton and wife, Lynn, of Swannanoa; two daughters, Brenda Hayes and husband, Mike, of Marion and Regina Elliott and husband, Jim, of West Virginia; a sister, Barbara Rector of Morganton; a brother, Johnny Knighton of Marion; a sister-in-law, Lorraine Knighton of Minnesota; two brothers-in-law, Wally Harvey and wife, Betty, of Old Fort and Calvin Penland of Marion; eight grandchildren; five great-grandchildren and one on the way; and three stepgreat-grandchildren.

A funeral service will be conducted at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, December 28, 2021, at the Chapel of Beam Funeral Service in Marion. The Rev. Keith Jamison will officiate. Burial will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m., at the funeral home, prior to the service.

Beam Funeral Services is assisting the Knighton family. For further information and/or to sign the guestbook, please visit www.beamfuneralservice.com, or call (828) 559-8111.


Published by The McDowell News on Dec. 28, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
28
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Chapel of Beam Funeral Service & Crematory
2170 Rutherford Rd, Marion, NC
Dec
28
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Chapel of Beam Funeral Service & Crematory
2170 Rutherford Rd, Marion, NC
Dec
28
Burial
Oak Grove Cemetery
995 Rutherford Rd, Marion, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Beam Funeral Service & Crematory - Marion
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Beam Funeral Service & Crematory - Marion.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.