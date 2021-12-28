Jerry Don Knighton
June 30, 1939 - December 26, 2021
Jerry Don Knighton, 82, of Marion, passed away Sunday, December 26, 2021 at his residence.
Jerry was born in McDowell County, North Carolina, on June 30, 1939, to the late Charles William and Hazel Bradford Knighton. He was married to his wife of sixty-two years, Brenda "Susie" Joyce Harvey Knighton. Jerry served his country proudly in the United States Army during the Korean conflict. He was a member of VFW and Living Waters Tabernacle in Old Fort. Jerry was a conversationalist who was always on the go. He was devoted to his wife and family, who will always cherish his loving memory.
In addition to his parents, Jerry was preceded in death by a brother, Drew Miles Knighton.
Jerry is survived by his wife, Susie Knighton of the home; a son, David Knighton and wife, Lynn, of Swannanoa; two daughters, Brenda Hayes and husband, Mike, of Marion and Regina Elliott and husband, Jim, of West Virginia; a sister, Barbara Rector of Morganton; a brother, Johnny Knighton of Marion; a sister-in-law, Lorraine Knighton of Minnesota; two brothers-in-law, Wally Harvey and wife, Betty, of Old Fort and Calvin Penland of Marion; eight grandchildren; five great-grandchildren and one on the way; and three stepgreat-grandchildren.
A funeral service will be conducted at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, December 28, 2021, at the Chapel of Beam Funeral Service in Marion. The Rev. Keith Jamison will officiate. Burial will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m., at the funeral home, prior to the service.
Beam Funeral Services is assisting the Knighton family. For further information and/or to sign the guestbook, please visit www.beamfuneralservice.com
, or call (828) 559-8111.
Published by The McDowell News on Dec. 28, 2021.